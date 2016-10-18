David Guetta coming to Manila for Unity Tour 2017

The World’s Biggest DJ - David Guetta is coming to Manila on January 5, 2017 at the Araneta Coliseum for his UNITY World Tour.

The French superstar DJ and producer has played a pivotal role in turning dance music into the chart-topping juggernaut it is today. David Guetta’s impact has been impossible to ignore or underestimate. He can be considered among the elite group of super-producers whose sound is synonymous with an era.

David Guetta

With worldwide smash hits like ‘Titanium’ (feat. Sia), ‘Hey Mama’ (feat. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha and Afrojack), ‘Bang My Head’ (feat. Sia and Fetty Wap), ‘Bad’ (feat. Vassy), ‘Lovers On The Sun’ (feat. Sam Martin), ‘Dangerous’ (feat. Sam Martin), ‘Shot Me Down’ (feat. Skylar Grey), ‘Without You’ (feat. Usher), ‘I Can Only Imagine’ (feat. Chris Brown), ‘Sexy Bitch’ (feat. Akon) and ‘When Love Takes Over’ (feat. Kelly Rowland), Guetta is a modern-day giant and force to reckoned with.

The first DJ in history to reach a staggering 2 billion streams on Spotify, he has sold more than 44 million singles and 8 million albums. He has more than 55 million followers on Facebook, 19.5 million+ on Twitter, and is one of the most-followed artists on Spotify with 17.5 million+ monthly listeners. His latest hit single, ‘This One’s For You’ (feat. Zara Larsson) is the official song for the EUFA Euro 2016.

Guetta’s list of collaborators and remixes is a roll call of music’s biggest names, including Rihanna, Sia, Nicki Minaj, Avicii, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, The Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Usher and many more.

Last 2015 alone, David Guetta has performed in more than 100 shows around the world to over a million fans, including festival headline sets at the Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrow Land, Electric Zoo and the Wireless.

David Guetta’s Unity World Tour will thrill Manila with huge LED screens, massive projections, countless pyro hits on and off stage, lasers, strobes and so much more.

Early Bird with 20% Discount

October 22 Saturday 10AM to October 23 Sunday 10PM or while tickets allocated for the Early Bird promo are available, whichever is earlier

TicketNet.com.ph or Call 911-5555

General Public On-Sale

Beginning October 24 Monday 10AM TicketNet.com.ph or Call 911-5555

For Table Reservations

Call Wilbros Live at 374-9999

Early Bird Ticket Prices

VIP Standing – P4,620

Patron Box – P2,940

Box – P2,100

Regular Ticket Prices

VIP Standing – P5,780

Patron Box – P3,680

Box – P2,630

Age Limit: 18 years old and above