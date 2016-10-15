Dawn tremor rattles Agusan residents

Butuan City – Residents in Agusan del Norte town in northeastern Mindanao, particularly those residing along the coastal areas, were awakened at dawn Saturday by an earthquake that sent them scampering to a nearby mountainside area.

In its bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was registered at 2:29 a.m. with the epicenter plotted five kilometers (km) northeast of Nasipit town, Agusan del Norte. It had a depth of 29 km.

Nasipit town Mayor Enrico Corvera immediately mobilized his MDRRMC quake reaction team to check on the situation of the residents, particularly those in coastal areas who reportedly fled homes for fear of a tsunami.

However, the monitoring and action center of Agusan del Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) based here reported no damage or injury when the quake struck at dawn.

Intensity-5 was registered in Nasipit, Butuan City and Carmen, Agusan del Norte, while intensity-4 was recorded in Remedios Trinidad Romualdez and Magallanes, both in Agusan del Norte province.

Intensity-3 was registered in Surigao City, Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental, Mambajao in Camiguin, and intensity-2 in Cagayan de Oro City and Cebu City.

In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs also said another 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 3:07 a.m. of that same day. The epicenter was traced only 12 km northeast of that same town and province, with a depth of 21 km.

At 4:14 a.m., another 3.2-magnitude tremor was also registered. The epicenter was plotted 14 km northeast of that same town and province, with a depth of 25 km, the state agency said.

The series of earthquake were all tectonic in origin, Phivolcs added.

No aftershocks or tsunami was raised by the Phivolcs.

Meanwhile, Butuan City Mayor Engr.Ronnie Vicente C. Lagnada also deployed quick reaction teams of BCDRRMC to check on the status of the city residents on the effect of the early dawn earthquake on Saturday.

However, as of this posting no damage or injury was being reported.