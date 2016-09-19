Days of illegal fishpens in Dagupan numbered

Dagupan City, Pangasinan — An ultimatum is out for all owners and maintainers of illegal fishpens along the city’s river system – October is the end of the line.

Mayor Belen T. Fernandez of this city made it clear that the “Bantay Ilog” task force will clear the city’s river system of illegal structures by the end of October even if these are loaded with Bangus fingerlings.

Too many fish pens and fish traps clog the river system in Dagupan City. City officials have given up to October for owners to start voluntarily dismantling these structures before the city starts the massive demolition of ‘illegal structures’ to clear its river system. (Jojo Riñoza/ Manila Bulletin)

“We will no longer allow anyone to release any fingerlings in their fish structures after the deadline. No more humanitarian consideration and no more surreptitious release of fingerlings,” said City Agriculture Officer Emma J. Molina at yesterday’s flag-raising ceremony at the city plaza.

City Administrator Farah Marie G. Decano also said the Bantay Ilog was given a stern warning on the deadline set by Mayor Fernandez against all illegal structures in the city’s main rivers and small tributaries in the city.

“Do not give us an excuse that the owner’s fish structure was not demolished because it is still filled with fingerlings. The mayor has already given them enough time within which to harvest their produce,” said Decano.