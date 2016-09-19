Days of illegal fishpens in Dagupan numbered
Dagupan City, Pangasinan — An ultimatum is out for all owners and maintainers of illegal fishpens along the city’s river system – October is the end of the line.
Mayor Belen T. Fernandez of this city made it clear that the “Bantay Ilog” task force will clear the city’s river system of illegal structures by the end of October even if these are loaded with Bangus fingerlings.
“We will no longer allow anyone to release any fingerlings in their fish structures after the deadline. No more humanitarian consideration and no more surreptitious release of fingerlings,” said City Agriculture Officer Emma J. Molina at yesterday’s flag-raising ceremony at the city plaza.
City Administrator Farah Marie G. Decano also said the Bantay Ilog was given a stern warning on the deadline set by Mayor Fernandez against all illegal structures in the city’s main rivers and small tributaries in the city.
“Do not give us an excuse that the owner’s fish structure was not demolished because it is still filled with fingerlings. The mayor has already given them enough time within which to harvest their produce,” said Decano.