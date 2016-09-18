 Dazzling night at The Pen | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  » Latest News

Dazzling night at The Pen


September 18, 2016

By Arnel Patawaran

watch Story’s online video Instructions: 1. Turn on your data or WI-FI network and connect to the Internet; 2. Scan the QR code. Important reminder: Your mobile phone should have an Internet access and an installed QR code reader.

watch Story’s online video
Instructions: 1. Turn on your data or WI-FI network
and connect to the Internet; 2. Scan the QR code.
Important reminder: Your mobile phone should have an Internet access and an installed QR code reader.

It’s been 40 years since the Peninsula Manila opened its doors on Sept. 14, 1976, in time for Manila’s hosting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference.

Sir Michael Kadoorie, chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, flew in from Hong Kong to welcome the guests, alongside the current general manager of the Peninsula Manila Mark Choon, his Filipino wife Jen Evangelista Choon, and their son.

Read more on page G1. Scan the QR Code to watch this dazzling night at The Pen.