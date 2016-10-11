De Lima, 7 others sued for drug trafficking

Senator Leila de Lima has been charged with drug trafficking by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) before the Department of Justice.

MB FILE – Senator Leila de Lima (Jun Ryan Arañas/Manila Bulletin)

ABS-CBN News reported that aside from De Lima, the VACC also filed charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against seven others allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison.

The seven others charged for drug trafficking are: former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan III; former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Bucayu; Ronnie Dayan, De Lima’s former driver and bodyguard; Joenel Sanchez, De Lima’s former security aide; Jose Adrian Dera; Wilfredo Ely; and high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian, according to GMA News.

“Nakikita namin dito, higher probable cause and hopefully DOJ, through the system, will proceed with the filing of appropriate case,” VACC founding chairman Dante Jimenez said.

“We can supplement this complaint. Ang importante dito, we have identified several people. Let investigators now get more information, ‘yung money trail, ‘yung sinasabi ng testigo na bilyon-bilyon daw,” Jimenez added.