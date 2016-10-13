De Lima accused as beneficiary of E. Visayas drug lord

Senator Leila de Lima faces another drug-related suit, this time from the chief of police in Albuera, Leyte who accuse her of taking huge sums of money from the suspected top drug lord in Eastern Visayas while still secretary of justice.



(MB.COM.PH) MB FILE – Leila de Lima

De Lima reportedly received money from Kerwin Espinosa, the top drug lord in Region 8 and son of Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa, according to the charge sheet by Police Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido,

Also charged alongside de Lima for benefiting from drug money was Nelson Pepito Jr., councilor of Barangay Binolho in Albuera.

Espenido said the de Lima suit was actually the second batch of the cases related to the younger Espinosa’s drug operations. The latter has also been slapped with drug charges before the Department of Justice Wednesday night, October 12.

Senator de Lima earlier today denied knowing Kerwin Espinosa, adding that the new charges are part of the “web of lies” against her.

On Tuesday, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption filed drug charges against de Lima before the Department of Justice.

The embattled senator assailed the move, saying the case should have been filed before the Office of the Ombudsman.

De Lima is being accused of receiving millions of money from suspected drug lords in the country to bankroll her senatorial bid during the 2016 elections.

She had repeatedly denied the allegations, attributing them to her efforts to end the extrajudicial killing that cloaks in the all-out war against illegal drugs by President Duterte.

She also accused Duterte of using all the government resources just to pin her down.