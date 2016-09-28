De Lima condemns Bilibid riot

Senator Leila de Lima minced no words in branding President Rodrigo Duterte’s government an “assassin state” that promotes murder and summary execution as policy and as weapon against supposed adversaries.

Sen. Leila De Lima (MB File)

In a press conference at the Senate, De Lima condemned the alleged riot inside the New Bilibid Prisons Tuesday, morning saying she cannot discount the fact it’s a scare tactic of the Duterte administration’s to persuade Bilibid 19 inmates to testify against her.

De Lima said that in Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre’s attempt to pin her down in the illegal drugs trade, the government is resorting to all means to pressure high profile inmates to testify against her “and that this incident should serve as a lesson to those who refuse to cooperate with the government and do Malacañang’s bidding.”

“The official version of the Department of Justice is that this was a riot. Absent any other available reliable information, I am not discounting the fact that this is another way of the government ‘persuading’ the Bilibid 19 to testify against me, and that this incident should serve as a lesson to those who refuse to cooperate with the government and do Aguirre’s and Malacañang’s bidding,” de Lima said referring to the Justice secretary.