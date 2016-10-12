De Lima faces drug charges

Sebastian, 5 others also included; VACC cites proliferation of narcotics in ‘Bilibid’

Drug charges were filed yesterday against embattled Senator Leila de Lima, convicted criminal and self-confessed drug trader Jaybee Sebastian, and five others in connection with the proliferation of narcotics inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The drug complaint was filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) by the Victims Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), an anti-crime watchdog headed by Dante Jimenez, for violation of Section 5 (sale) in relation to Section 26(b) (conspiracy to sell) of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

Apart from De Lima and Sebastian, included in the complaint were former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan III, former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director Franklin Jesus Bucayu, her former aide Joenel Sanchez, her former driver Ronnie Dayan, her nephew Jose Adrian Dera, and Bucayu’s alleged bagman Wilfredo Ely.



(Jansen Romero/Manila Bulletin) WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS — A photograph taken in 2011 of former Justice Secretary-turned-Senator Leila de Lima talking to House probe whistleblower Froilan Trestiza – a New Bilibid Prison (NBP) inmate who had been detained for kidnapping – is discovered during yesterday’s ‘Oplan Galugad’ raid of the Medium Security Prison Compound of the NBP, Muntinlupa City.(Jansen Romero/Manila Bulletin)

DE LIMA WELCOMES CHARGES

De Lima welcomed the filing of the charges, saying it’s about time her detractors accuse her before the proper venue. She likewise dared the VACC and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio to file the charges before the Ombudsman if they want a speedy trial.

“This is most welcome. Instead of stoning me in a House inquiry, they should start filing cases in the proper venue,” De Lima said in a statement.

But she said the lawyers of the VACC and Topacio, who serves as inmate Herbert Colanggo’s legal counsel, should know that cases against her for acts done while she was still the Justice secretary must be filed with the Ombudsman and not the DOJ.

“The complainants would have wasted time by filing it with the DOJ. In the interest of the speedy administration of justice, they should have directly filed this complaint with the Ombudsman, not the DOJ,” she said.

“Unless they have other reasons for filing it with the DOJ instead of the Ombudsman.Maybe, because that is the domain of (DOJ Secretary Vitaliano) Aguirre – the master of fakery. Justice under Aguirre is fake,” she added.

Jimenez explained to reporters that there is enough proof to file the complaint based on the testimonies made during the hearings at the House of Representatives regarding the proliferation of drug activities at the Bilibid.

Though the DOJ has yet to finish its investigation on the matter, Jimenez said that they will not wait for it to wrap up its probe.

“Let the DOJ complete this investigation because kami in VACC will not wait,” he said.

“We are confident that they will be able to finish it,” he added.

Jimenez expressed sadness that for the first time a Justice secretary is facing charges regarding illegal drugs at the NBP.

Though Sebastian is the only Bilibid inmate named in the complaint, he assured that a supplemental complaint will follow and would most likely include other names, including other inmates of the national penitentiary.

ABOLISH BUCOR

Meanwhile, Jimenez has appealed to Congress to abolish the BuCor and create a stronger bureau, which is incorruptible and manned by people with integrity.

“Instead of rehabilitating them, correcting them, the BuCor is becoming a bureau of incorrections,” he lamented.

Several NBP inmates testified before the House inquiry that they allegedly gave millions of pesos in drug money to De Lima.