De Lima faces fresh drug charges

Embattled Senator Leila de Lima is facing new drug charges after the Albuera town police in Leyte filed a complaint against her and a barangay councilor for allegedly receiving huge sum of money from a suspected top drug lord in Eastern Visayas when she was still the secretary of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido, chief of police of Albuera town, said they filed the case of violation of Republic Act 9165 (Anti-Illegal Drugs Law) before the Eastern Visayas regional office of the Office of the Ombudsman Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the charge sheet, De Lima reportedly received money from Kerwin Espinosa, the top Eastern Visayas drug lord and son of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa.

Aside from De Lima, also charged was Nelson Pepito Jr., barangay councilor of Barangay Binolho in Albuera.

De Lima vehemently denied the new allegations linking her to Kerwin Espinosa, saying she doesn’t know him.

“Hindi ko kilala yang mga Espinosa na yan. Kasama na naman yan sa web of lies. Lahat na lang nagbibigay sa akin ng pera. Sobra-sobra na talaga, eh. (I don’t know the Espinosas. That’s again part of the web of lies. It seems everyone’s giving me money. It’s too much.)” De Lima told reporters in an interview shortly before the Senate started its sixth hearing into the extra-judicial killings.

She said these new charges against her are part of the “web of lies” her critics are concocting against her.

De Lima said photos linking her to the drug suspect are not enough evidence to consider she is receiving drug money from him.

“Hindi namin kilala na siya pala yun yung anak. Evidence ba yun na kilala ko sila talaga? Evidence ba yun na tumatanggap ako sa kanila? Evidence ba yun na may alleged payola sa akin? (We didn’t know he was the son. But is that evidence I knew him? Is it evidence I am receiving money from them? Is that evidence of payola against me?),” she pointed out.

Nonetheless, she said, she is prepared to face all the allegations against her before the courts.

“I have to face all of that. Whatever case they will file against me I will face them,” she said.

The complaint filed by the Albuera police is the second case leveled against De Lima, the first was the one filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) before the DOJ.

Espenido said the case filed against De Lima was actually the second batch of the cases they filed in connection with the drug operations of Kerwin Espinosa. The young Espinosa, who is yet to be accounted for, was also charged with violation of the anti-illegal drugs law before the Department of Justice on Wednesday night.

Named as Espinosa’s co-accused in the DOJ filing were certain Victor Espina, Joseph Nunez, Leo Dumon, Lalaine Jimenia, John Pilapil, Winnie Codilla and lawyer Jonnah John Ungab.

De Lima is being accused of receiving millions of pesos from suspected drug lords in the country to bankroll her senatorial bid during the 2016 elections.

De Lima, however, repeatedly denied the allegations, saying they all stemmed from her effort to end the extrajudicial killing that cloaks in the all-out war against illegal drugs by President Duterte.

She accused President Duterte of using all the government resources just to pin her down.

The local police in Leyte had earlier revealed that they have been working on a case in connection with the Espinosas that involve politicians allegedly connected in the illegal trade in the region.

Mayor Espinosa, who was earlier arrested for 11 kilos of shabu seized inside his house, has agreed to cooperate with the police for fear of his life, the last straw was the death of his lawyer in Tacloban City.