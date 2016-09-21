De Lima got P3M monthly

Convicted crime leader says payola delivered to fund ex-DOJ chief’s 2016 Senate bid

The opening salvo yesterday of the legislative inquiry into the alleged rampant drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) saw embattled Senator Leila de Lima further pinned down to an alleged protection racket extended to high-value inmates who ran the multi-billion narcotics operations during her term as Justice secretary.

Convicted crime leader Herbert Colanggo yesterday told the House Committee on Justice that P3 million worth of drug money was delivered monthly to then Justice secretary Leila de Lima to fund her 2016 senatorial campaign.

To raise the funds, Colanggo said dealers were given a daily quota of 10 kilos of shabu to sell.



(Federico Cruz/Manila Bulletin) HOUSE SALVO – A Special Action Force commando escorts convicted drug lord Herbert Colanggo (left) into the Andaya Hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Tuesday, where he testified in a House Committee on Justice hearing on drug-related activities at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) anchored on the alleged involvement of then Justice secretary and now Senator Leila de Lima.(Federico Cruz/Manila Bulletin)

And he had De Lima’s number to prove it.

This prompted Deputy Speaker Cebu Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia to dial the number supplied by the convicted crime leader and National Bilibid Prison (NBP) inmate to the House panel.

To a collective gasp from those in attendance at the House probe, Garcia revealed that the number – 09178421931 – was saved on her phone under the name of De Lima.

“I heeded the suggestion of [Capiz] Rep. [Fredenil] Castro. To my great surprise, the number is registered under Senator Leila de Lima [on my phone],” Garcia told the House panel.

Castro, a fellow Deputy Speaker, had prodded to committee to dial the number given by Colanggo “to give probative value” to his statements before the panel.

Colanggo, who is held at the NBP’s maximum security compound, was one of the six witnesses brought by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II supposedly for the purpose of pinning down De Lima.

COLANGGO TESTIMONY

Earlier in the hearing, Colanggo told lawmakers how much money he was sending to De Lima via her alleged bagman, Jonel Sanchez.

“I met De Lima’s security aide Jonel Sanchez in 2014,”Colanggo said. “I had my doubts [that she would ask for money]. I asked Jonel Sanchez to talk to De Lima.”

Colanggo was then given the mobile number by Sanchez.

“I recognized then Secretary De Lima’s voice on the phone because I watch her on TV. I am positive it was her,” he told the panel.

Colanggo mentioned at least three methods by which he raised cash while inside the national penitentiary: The sale of illegal drugs, contraband such as liquor, and prostitution.

“Alcoholic drinks are the most forbidden inside Bilibid. I can smuggle in 300 boxes of beer.

“I would buy a box of beer for P700, and resell it inside [NBP] for P10,000. It gets sold in three to four hours,” he narrated.

The witness said that of the P3-million profit he makes from the selling of beer, P1 million goes to De Lima.

Colanggo pointed to an even bigger NBP drug lord – Jaybee Sebastian – as the one who asked him to give financial support to De Lima. He said the latter did so in 2014, or two years before the national elections.

“Proceeds from drug sale are given to Sanchez supposedly for De Lima’s election bid,” Colanggo said.

P1M FOR BUCOR CHIEF

Colanggo also revealed that he gave former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director Franklin Bucayo, a retired police chief superintendent, P1 million monthly. He likewise told the House panel that inmate transfer from penal colonies to the NBP maximum security compound has a price of P3 million allegedly given to Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan.

It was convicted kidnapper Rodolfo T. Magleo, a former police chief inspector, who implicated Colanggo, Sebastian, and Peter Co in the raising of money to bribe NBP and DOJ officials for protection of their narcotics racket.

Magleo testified that De Lima received from Sebastian, who was featured in a one-hour Discovery channel documentary of gangland activities in the Philippines, alleged protection money of an initial P10 million and P2 million to P3 million monthly during her term as Justice secretary.

“Balita ko noon milyones ang binibigayni Colanggo. At least P2 million to P3 million a month at tuwing may concert, P1 million (I heard she received millions from Colanggo. At least P2 million to P3 million a month and P1 million everytime there is concert),” the witness said.

Magleo volunteered to testify although he is expecting to be released soon on parole.

“Na-observe ko lahat ng sitwasyon.Bago naging secretary si Leila de Lima hindi talamak ang droga sa bilibid (I observed that before Leila de Lima became secretary, drug operation is not rampant in prison),” he said.

Magleo recalled having met De Lima and driver-bodyguard Ronnie P. Dayan in 2011 when he and three other inmates were summoned by the secretary. The secretary, he said, even asked Dayan to get their mobile telephone numbers and gave hers.

At this juncture, Aguirre clarified if prisoners are allowed to use telecommunications unit, to which Magleo replied in the negative. However, the ban was never enforced. He said at least 90 percent of inmates used to have cellular phones.

In an earlier testimony, a representative from the elite Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police, which temporarily took over the function of prison guards, disclosed that so huge amounts of illegal drugs, firearms, communication devices, at least 1,663 cellular phones at P3.4 million were recovered since they took over the guarding chores at the NBP.

The chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-National Capital Region (PDEA-NCR) lamented that their request for investigation of drug dealings in the NBP were rejected during De Lima’s watch.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gaudencio Pangilinan and Bucayu were the heads of the BuCor at the height of the illegal drug trade at the NBP, the PDEA-NCR chief said.

P10 M TRANSFER ‘FEE’

Magleo noted that there was an apparent business rivalry between Sebastian andColanggo over drug deals at the NBP, with the former emerging victorious as shown by the transfer of Colanggo and 18 other suspected drug dealers from their NBP turfs.

According to Magleo, Colanggo had previously lorded it over the NBP, clearly using money to influence prison and DOJ officials.

He said Colanggo was allowed to hold parties and even concerts, inviting as many as 300 guests, celebrities included, to be entertained right within the prison walls.

The witness explained that the reason the NBP became known as the Little Las Vegas and the Wild West were the facts that celebrities used to hold concerts and entertain Colanggo guests there.

“Hindi ordinaryoang mga celebrities.Sina Freddie Aguilar, Sharon Cuneta, Mocha Girls, Ethel Booba. I cannot recall the name of the dancers and several comedians and celebrities,” he said.

According to him, the NBP can be likened to Wild West because influential inmates could roam around with guns tucked in their waist.

Because of the rivalry, Magleo said Bautista gave De Lima P10 million for the transfer of the so-called Bilibid 19, including Colanggo, to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), plus P1 million a month.

Colanggo, Sebastian, Magleo, together with Jaime Patcho, Noel Maritnez Rafael Ragos and JovencioAblen, were immunity from criminal cases resulting from their testimonies upon recommendation of the Committee on Justice chaired by Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II had earlier requested the grant of immunity and this was approved by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez following the panel’s recommendation.

Alvarez, together with Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas, Minority Leader Danilo Suarez and several other key officials of the Lower House, filed House Resolution 105 that served as the basis for the Justice Committee to hold the hearing.