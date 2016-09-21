De Lima looking for a new house: source

After being bombarded by numerous threats, Senator Leila de Lima is said to be fearing for her life and is considering moving to a new house, a source on Wednesday said.



(Jansen Romero/Manila Bulletin) / mb.com.ph MB FILE- Senator Leila de Lima finds herself without a seatmate during the opening prayer before the start of yesterday’s Senate session.(Jansen Romero/Manila Bulletin) / mb.com.ph

The news came after De Lima’s phone number was made public on Tuesday by a witness during the House probe into her alleged links in the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

In a statement, De Lima disclosed she had been bombarded by text messages, numbering almost 2,000, as well as phone calls from unknown persons, threatening, harassing and calling her names.

On Monday, De Lima was ousted as Senate committee chairperson on justice and human rights after presenting whistleblower Edgar Matobato who testified about President Rodrigo Duterte’s involvement in the Davao death squad (DDS).

“I have no adequate words to express my utter dismay about the lack of foresight and/or utter lack of sheer humanity displayed during what I can only describe as a blatant exercise in harassment and persecution that is the so-called House of Representatives ‘inquiry’. I condemn and vehemently protest the sheer indecency and foulness of allowing my cellphone number and home address to be publicly disclosed. They have victimized me over and over again, and just when I thought I could not feel more betrayed, they have once again proven that I have underestimated their audacity and evilness,” she said in a statement to media.

De Lima was absent in Wednesday’s Senate plenary session. A source said the senator is not feeling well.