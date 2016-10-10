De Lima mulls legal action vs DOJ, vows no plans to flee

Senator Leila de Lima will pursue legal action against the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the immigration lookout bulletin order against her and five others who are subject of House justice committee’s ongoing inquiry on the alleged drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

De Lima said she has no plans to leave the country and evade the charges her detractors intend to file against her.

“Huwag kayong mag-alala dahil wala ho akong kabalak balak na umalis ng Pilipinas para iwasan iyong anumang ihahain n’yo sa akin na kaso… dahil inosente po ako. So ang guilty lang po ang tumatakas,” de Lima said.

Leila de Lima / Manila Bulletin file photo

In a text message, de Lima considered the lookout order baseless, “considering that not even the DOJ has dared file a case against me with the Ombudsman despite the House hearings.”

“I don’t think a lookout bulletin can be justified using a kangaroo court’s persecution of a sitting senator. I will take the necessary legal action against this latest assault on my person by my successor at the DOJ,” she said, referring to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

The lookout order also includes de Lima’s driver and aide Ronnie Dayan, former Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission head Reginald Villasanta, former justice undersecretary Francisco Baraan, former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Bucayu and Joenel Sanchez, also de Lima’s former aide.

The senator also believed Jaybee Sebastian “apparently and obviously” succumbed to pressure when testifying at the House inquiry on Monday, October 10.

Sebastian, in his testimony, refuted de Lima’s earlier claims that he was a government asset whose inside information at the NBP led to the raid at the national penitentiary on December 2014.

Earlier on Monday, the embattled senator attended a mass for the World Day Against Death Penalty at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines chapel in Intramuros, Manila.