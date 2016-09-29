De Lima sees Palace hand in Bilibid ‘riot’

A furious Senator Leila de Lima on Wednesday said the incident at the New Bilibid Prison in which a high-profile inmate was killed could be a tactic of the Duterte administration to intimidate other inmates into testifying against her.

In a press conference at the Senate, de Lima also denounced the Duterte government as an “assassin state” that promotes murder and summary execution as policy and as a weapon against adversaries.

A Chinese, Tony Co, who was in prison on drug trafficking charges, was stabbed and killed and four other prisoners were wounded in what Bilibid officials are calling a riot.



(Joseph Vidal/Senate/Manila Bulletin)

De Lima, however, sees Malacañang’s hand in the incident.

She said Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre’s efforts to implicate her to the drug trafficking inside NBP are signs that the administration is applying pressure on high-profile inmates to testify against her.

“I am not discounting the possibility that this so-called riot is Malacañang’s way of sending its message to prisoners who refuse to implicate me in the Bilibid drug trade as part of Aguirre’s and Malacañang’s tele-serye drama projecting me as the Bilibid Drug Queen,” she said.

“If this is the case, this means we have reached a new level of murderous policy in this government,” she said.

She called on Malacañang “to stop this tactic, desperate and despicable actions. She said threatening the prisoners with violence and murder for refusing to testify against her in an ongoing House inquiry “is the height of Mafia tactics and gangster-style operations that makes this government worse than a narco-state.”

“It makes this government an assassin-state, a state that promotes murder and summary executions as policy and as weapons against its perceived enemies,” de Lima said.

Right at the start of her press briefing, de Lima slammed the President for apologizing for the mistakes in the drug matrix in which he named several public officials as being deeply involved in drug trafficking.

Duterte had apologized to Pangasinan Representative Amado Espino Jr., Board Member Raul Sison and former provincial administrator Rafael Baraan whom he accused of protecting drug operations.

The President’s apology, de Lima said, is a clear admission there is nothing in matrix that connects her to the drug trade.

“It is tragic that the highest official of the land has not only been fed lies and wrong information but also has listened to rumors and intrigues,” she said.

Duterte’s mistake casts doubt on the information barangay captains have provided the police in Operation Tokhang, de Lima said.

“This is the problem with extrajudicial killings and the death penalty. No amount of apologies from the President will bring back the dead to life. He is not Jesus Christ who can bring back Lazarus to life, contrary to the belief of his fanatic supporters,” she said.

Raising her voice in anger, de Lima dared Duterte to order her immediate arrest.

“I’m not going to leave this country and escape anything because there is nothing to escape from. I want to fight here in the country! Hindi po ako duwag dahil wala akong kasalanan. ‘Yung mga nagtatago lamang, at tsaka ‘yung mga duwag ang umaatras. Hindi si Leila de Lima. Hindi ako pinalaki ng tatay ko para maging duwag,” the senator said.

She held back tears as she admitted feeling helpless on learning that even her former staffers were being harassed by the government.

“I feel so helpless. I can’t even provide them lawyers,” she said.

De Lima said she finds puzzling that a riot could erupt inside Bilibid at a time when troops from the police Special Action Forces are guarding the facility.

“Bilibid 19 is supposed to be the most guarded facility now. The SAF are there inside, and then you invent a story like that? That they are having shabu that’s why there was a riot?” she said.

“This is really madness! Please stop. Do not blame me later when, all of a sudden, it all blows up on your face, Mr. President, and you will realize that all these are wrong, all these are not true,” de Lima said.