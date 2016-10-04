De Lima storms out of Senate hearing

A fuming Senator Leila De Lima walked out of the Senate committee on justice and human rights’ investigation on alleged extrajudicial killings late Monday after figuring into a heated argument with members of the panel.

De Lima got into a verbal spat with Senators Richard Gordon, chairman of the panel, and vice chair Panfilo Lacson when witness Edgar Matobato failed to show up at the hearing.

It was later learned that Matobato left the hearing without the panel’s permission.

Matobato’s absence irritated Gordon to the point that he wanted De Lima to apologize over the incident. But Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV owned up to it, saying he allowed the confessed Davao death squad member to go home and return to the Senate for the next hearing scheduled on Tuesday.

De Lima, however, refused to apologize.

Gordon berated De Lima for allegedly concealing information that Matobato has been charged with kidnap for ransom in 2000 by the National Bureau of Investigation.

De Lima belied this, insisting that the information had been previously disclosed.

She demanded an apology from Gordon and their other colleagues. But when no apology was given, De Lima stormed out of the hearing.