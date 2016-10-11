De Lima: Sue me before Ombudsman, not DOJ

Senator Leila de Lima welcomed the filing of drug trafficking charges against her before the Department of Justice (DOJ) but challenged the complainants to sue her at the Ombudsman instead.

De Lima and seven others were sued by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) before the DOJ Tuesday, October 11 for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act in connection with the alleged drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison.

While she lauded the move to sue her “instead of stoning me in a House inquiry,” the senator chided the VACC and its counsel, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, for bringing the case before DOJ.

She reminded them that the Office of the Ombudsman has the proper jurisdiction for charges against her for acts while serving as justice secretary.

“Although the DOJ may initially take cognizance, this case against me would eventually only be filed by the DOJ with the Ombudsman for another round of fact-finding investigation,” de Lima said in a statement. “In the meantime, the complainants would have wasted time by filing it with the DOJ.”

She cast doubt on the intention of the suit before the DOJ, calling Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II “the master of fakery.”

Aside from De Lima, the seven persons in the complaint are: former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan III; former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Bucayu; Ronnie Dayan, De Lima’s former driver and bodyguard; Joenel Sanchez, De Lima’s former security aide; Jose Adrian Dera, another of De Lima’s erstwhile guards; Wilfredo Ely, a staff of Bucayu; and high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian.