De Lima suit vs Duterte doomed to fail–Palace

Any case to be filed Senator Leila de Lima against President Duterte for alleged abuse of power is doomed to fail, Malacañang expressed confidence on Wednesday.

“I referred to (Justice) Secretary (Vitaliano) Aguirre regarding this matter and he said that the issue would not prosper,” Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a Palace news conference.

“Simply because the President enjoys immunity while in office,” Abella added.

By trying to test the doctrine of presidential immunity, Abella said De Lima, who faces allegations of drug involvement, was merely trying to divert attention from her. “It seems like some sort of a move to elude the focus on her,” the Palace official said.

De Lima earlier announced plans to file charges against the President before the Supreme Court that would test the presidential immunity from suit. Among the cases being considered by De Lima are petition for the writ of Amparo and petition for the writ of habeas data at the Supreme Court.

The President earlier accused De Lima of benefiting from the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison, saying she has opened the “portals of narcopolitics” in the national government.

The former justice secretary has strongly denied the charges, saying the administration attacks would not derail her resolve to probe the alleged extrajudicial killings under Duterte’s watch.