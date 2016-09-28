De Lima: ‘Tama na po, Pangulo’

Senator Leila De Lima called out on Malacañang to stop the actions against her in a press conference on Wednesday, Sept 28.



mb.com.ph (Screenshot from DZMM)mb.com.ph

“Tama na po, Pangulo. Hindi nyo na po inisip ang itsura n’yo sa mata ng bayan. Kayo na ang pinagtatawanan,” De Lima said. “Inosente po ako. Nagkakamali na po kayo, kung ano-ano na ang iniimbento n’yo,” she added.

The senator almost broke down soon after she repeatedly pleaded with Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the accusations.

She added that she is not backing down from Duterte: “Duwag lang ang umaatras. Hindi si Leila de Lima. Hindi ako pinalaki para maging duwag.”