De Lima to test Duterte’s immunity, readies charges

A defiant Senator Leila de Lima vowed to file charges against President Rodrigo Duterte before the Supreme Court that would test the doctrine of presidential immunity from suit.



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – (L) Duterte and (R) De Lima(mb.com.ph)

Among the cases she intends to file against the President are petitions for a writ of Amparo and writ of habeas data.

“Of course, I need to find justice against these lies being peddled against me and the acts of oppression and acts of persecution. We do need to try to get justice that is why one of the first thing I will file on the offensive side of things, because my legal moves would be both defensive and offensive.

“I’m preparing to file a petition for writ of Amparo and writ of habeas data before the Supreme Court. I was hoping it can be filed within the week but we might do it next week,” de Lima told reporters in an ambush interview.

De Lima also said she would file cases of violation of the anti-graft law, code of conduct of public officials, prohibition, disbarment, and civil action for damages among others with the Ombudsman to counter the cases filed against her by her detractors.

“So it would require massive legal work. It’s just going to be cumbersome, and constraining my time.

“I’m already neglecting my job here at the Senate. And I don’t have enough resources, money for my defense (lawyers),” she said.

Nevertheless, she said she welcomes the drug trafficking case already formally lodged against her but questioned why the complaint was filed at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

