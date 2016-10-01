Death toll from alcohol poisoning in Ukraine reaches 38



KIEV — The number of deaths caused by a batch of spurious alcohol circulating across Ukraine rose to 38, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection said Friday.

According to the statement on the website of the agency, 39 other people are still being treated in hospitals and many of them are in critical condition.

“Several people, who survived the poisoning, became blind. I do not rule out that the number of victims may increase further,” said Vladimir Lapa, head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Poisoning cases began appearing in Ukraine last week, when dozens of people appealed for medical assistance in the eastern Kharkov region due to symptoms of intoxication after drinking alcohol.

This week, the new cases of poisoning were registered among the residents of four other regions and eastern, southern and northern Ukraine.

Four people have been so far arrested in Kharkov region for allegedly producing and distributing the batch of spurious liquor. The local police confiscated from them about 4 tons of methyl alcohol and technical equipment for producing the toxic drinks.

Methyl alcohol is an undrinkable type of liquor, which is used for industrial and technical purposes.