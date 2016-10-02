Delightful frights

Hong Kong Ocean Park Halloween Fest takes guests on a wild ride

It was like watching a horror movie, not as scary The Conjuring, Paranormal Activity, or Drag Me to Hell, but enough to make you scream and run. I have never set foot inside a haunted house but I like watching horror films and have a good scare every now and then, especially on Halloween. So when I learned that Halloween at Hong Kong Ocean Park would include entering four haunted houses, I admit I freaked out a little bit inside. But after a day’s worth of screams and spine-tingling experience, we just laughed it all off, realizing none of it was that scary after all.

This year, there will be 10 all-new unique experiences at eight haunted attractions and 10 shows that offer guests more immersive, more interactive experiences inside the park.

There will be Scare Zones and terrifying Secret Rooms, plus an app that allows you to catch ghosts: the Halloween Ghost Hunt.

While walking from haunted house to haunted house, you can open this app and play mini games, look for ghosts, and even have a selfie with them.

Now, let’s enter the haunted house, shall we?



















The nightmare inside the Palace of Death (Manila Bulletin)

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man with the Ghostbusters Squad at the Ghostbusters Academy (Manila Bulletin)

The enchanting Legendary Palace (Manila Bulletin)

Ghostbusters souvenir items (Manila Bulletin)

Hong Kong Ocean Park's Halloween feast (Manila Bulletin)

The colorful and scary Club Blood (Manila Bulletin)

The teachers and students of the School of Shadows (Manila Bulletin)

The torture chambers of 16+ haunted house (Manila Bulletin)

The pumpkin elves of the Sugary Spooky Village (Manila Bulletin)

Asian idol and party host Danson Tang (Manila Bulletin)



















Ghostbusters Live! presented by Yahoo! Hong Kong

If there’s something strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! The theme for this year is inspired by one of our childhood favorite ghost movie Ghostbusters. In collaboration with Sony Pictures, this haunted house will transport you into your childhood heroes set to battle hordes of evil ghosts. This tribute to one of the spookiest, most hilarious films in Hollywood history will offer guests of all ages the opportunity to explore the Ghostbusters world and the live iconic scenes from the movie. Inside the Ghostbusters Academy is an ultra-fun ghost hunting experience, from the eerie mansion or the haunted subway to New York’s Times Square. Bust some ghosts using a proton gun and meet Slimer, Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Legendary Palace / Palace of Death presented by Huawei

Beware, because what you might find enchanting in daylight becomes downright scary after dark. This glamorous attraction transforms from a castle by day into a deadly trap by night.

The Legendary Palace will give you a surreal and fantastical experience with its elegant gardens filled with shy elves and other playful traditional elementals. As the sun slips silently beneath the horizon, the palace transforms into an otherworldly dimension. Demons and goblins such as the Devil Ox King, snake spirits, and spiders, will crawl out of the inky shadows and their dank hiding places to snag any mortal foolish enough to enter their maze-like realm, to grind them into an elixir for immortality. The only way for guests to escape alive is to cross the ominous bridge of hell and run past the altar of ghosts! Here you can also try the Halloween Fest App and snap selfies with ethereal spirits.

Club Blood presented by Blue Girl Beer

If you love partying at night, you’ll sure love and hate this deadly dazzle party by Asian idol Danson Tang. It will give you the hippest Halloween experience in the form of a rave party in a luxurious mansion. But amid the swaying bodies swaying to hypnotic beats, you will slowly realize you’ve been ensnared to a night of faceless party people and creepy partygoers. You must escape dark chambers without being snared—and do not under any circumstances wake the sleeping vampires. They are eager for fresh blood!

School of Shadows presented by 7-Eleven Slurpee

This school scared me to death. Like the schools and universities that always have their share of horror tales, the abandoned school of shadows is filled with blood-covered students who have long gone but forgotten to turn in school requirements, dead teachers who haven’t aren’t done yet computing the student’s grades, and principals with axes to grind. Some are just lingering in corridors and appear on broken mirrors in the restroom. Their bloodshot eyes will make you want to just get out of that place and never go back to school again. If only they could find the answers to these mysteries buried in the rotting necropolis under the school…

16+ presented by Neway

The nail-biting headline for this year is not your ordinary haunted house that crawling chamber to chamber with gore and nightmarish horrors. Experience danger beyond the supernatural as you find yourself inside a bloodstained chamber surrounded by the hysterical screaming of gruesome victims of vicious human experiments and torture. The attraction, which is only for people 16 years old and older, begins with a sensuous performance before you are thrown through a maze of bloodstained chambers. Every corner echoes gut-wrenching tortured screams of pitiful residents asking for your help.

Now if your bloodcurdling scream fails to make you and your friends laugh, try to find something sweet and prepare your goodie bag for a trick or treat in the Sugary Spooky Village. This place is the longest enchanting candy land walk-through trail for kids and kids at heart—perfect for trick or treat because you can fill your goodie bags with Chupa Chups, Mentos, and Tim Tams, as long as you finish the task from the Pumpkin elves in each stop. Don’t forget to have a grand time posing for silly and spooky pictures with the colorful Pumpkin-elf totems that dot the trail.

Then head on to Café Aqua, Neptune Restaurant, or Tuxedo Restaurant and partake of the Halloween Feast. Make room for the Ghostly Toilet of Death (tomato ox-tail soup); Biology Class of the Damned (assorted platter of pan-fried beef striploin, deep-fried chicken breast with brie cheese, roasted chicken fillet, chipolata sausage in tomato sauce, seafood vegetables pate); and the ‘Possessed’ Chalkboard Eraser (charcoal helvetic roll with white chocolate). There’s also the Ghostbusters feast, which includes sautéed scallop and bacon in tomato sauce topped with mashed potatoes and served with green salad; bell pepper and tomato soup; seafood spinach puff, creamed spinach with scallop, lobster and mussel charcoal bun beef burger; spaghetti of assorted vegetables with pesto sauce; and Ghostbusters chocolate mousse with fresh fruits. The Ghostbusters special drink is the glowing lime freeze topped with marshmallow.

After that, head on to a haunting fashion show, no screaming involved, don’t worry. Project Deathway by Meyer Sound features fashionable ghosts and monsters that know how to work it on the runway. These creatures have traveled all the way from hell to strut their smoldering stuff. They will also do a dance and perform silly gags that will give you a taste of the Hong Kong thrill.

Finally, after everything you’ve been through, you’d want a place not far away to rest your senses, screaming and running away from ghosts. L’hotel Island South is offering the Ocean Park Room Package for a daily rate starting from HK$1,388 for two persons. Valid until the end of 2016, the package includes a one-night stay at a Premium City Room for two persons, two-day pass to Ocean Park for two adults, breakfast buffet, complimentary Wi-Fi, and more. Plan your wonderful getaway to the Hong Kong Southside now and experience the spookiest fun of the infamous “Ocean Park Halloween Fest” this October.

Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2016 will begin today until Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thrill seekers and horror aficionados can enjoy all the fun and fear of Halloween Fest with one admission ticket (HK$385/approximately P2,327). Part of the proceeds from Ocean Park admission tickets and some retail items will go to Ocean Park Conservation Foundation, Hong Kong to support its wildlife conservation projects.

Halloween Ghost Hunt is available for download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). halloween.oceanpark.com.hk. www.oceanpark.com.hk; lhotelgroup.com