DENR chief to help ‘existing mines’ than accept new ones

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is more than willing to help existing mines “get their act together” than accept new mining projects.

That’s what Environment Chief Gina Lopez said when asked if she will be ready to approve new mining projects in order to make up for the possible shortfall in nickel production that would result from the DENR’s audit on existing operations, which spared only 11 compliant firms.

“I would rather that mining companies get their act together and the existing mining companies improve further. We will do a total economic valuation of the existing mine sites and create massive economic and social impact in their areas,” Lopez told Manila Bulletin.

She then said she won’t allow new mining projects until the country’s mining industry is fixed.

“Right now, I say no [to new mining permits], until the mining industry gets its act together. We need to fix things, increase social and economic impact, and lay a model, which we don’t have yet, before we start anything new,” Lopez further said.

“Let the existing ones get their act together. Also we are going to do a study on the carrying capacity of the country for mines. We may have even surpassed it given the perils of climate change. I just saw a powerpoint presentation [about it]. It’s scary. It’s there and we can’t do anything about it,” she added.

For his part, Chamber of Mines of the Philippines Vice President for Policy Ronald Recidoro said there’s a good side and bad side to the secretary’s stand.

As for the good side, Recidoro told Manila Bulletin that at least, the government has pledged to help the existing mines but he is also worried that if no new projects would be allowed to progress over the next six years, the country would be missing out a lot in terms of utilizing its rich mineral resources.

“The downside is worrying because she [Lopez] has to realize that the country has a large mineral potential. If she does not allow exploration, we are depriving the country and the communities that may be hosting these projects the significant impact of utilizing your mineral resources,” Recidoro said in a phone interview on Friday.

He also said that the Environment chief’s stance is contradictory to the law, which states that the country has the responsibility to explore and utilize its mineral resources.

“That’s what we need to do. We only need strict implementation,” Recidoro said.

Contrary to what Lopez wants, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Director Mario Luis Jacinto said the agency is now working on policy recommendations that will pave the way for the approval of new mining projects.

MGB is an attached agency to DENR tasked to develop and regulate the mining industry.

Jacinto said that policy recommendations that will possibly lead to the abolition of Executive Order (EO) 79 will be ready by the end of this year.

Under EO 79, no new mineral agreements shall be approved until a legislation rationalizing existing revenue sharing schemes and mechanisms shall have taken effect.

“The review is ongoing and we are still consulting with various groups and getting their inputs. We should have clear recommendations on policy options by year-end,” Jacinto earlier told Manila Bulletin.

To recall, only 11 companies out of 41 metallic mines have passed the government’s nationwide audit.

Lopez said she wants to see a cleaner mining industry by December as an immediate result of this audit.

But unlike before when she thinks it’s impossible for mining companies to become responsible, Lopez had somehow loosened up, even promising to lend support to the suspended companies and those that are up for suspension.

“I need to make it clear. We will help the mines with our experience and technologies so that they can have a much greater impact with the money that they have allocated to communities. Everyone will be happier. But the stand on the environment is non-negotiable. We just want their SDMP [Social Development and Management Program] funds to have much greater impact. It’s win-win for everyone,” Lopez said.

“When there is a will there is a way. They don’t only have to fix the mess done, they have to show us that they have instituted the necessary measures that it won’t happen again. It’s totally up to them. The ball is in their court. We will also help them make a difference. Our standards remain high, but we will help them. It should be okay, if they have the right intentions,” she added.