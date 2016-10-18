DENR revokes ECC for Sariaya quarry

Sariaya, Quezon — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has revoked the Environmental Compliance Certification (ECC) for quarry operations in Barangay Sampaloc 2, here, it was learned yesterday.

DENR Undersecretary Art Valdez, who led recently the operation to implement the order to some quarry operators, said the DENR was alarmed by reports from a religious group that gross violations were made at the foot of Mount Banahaw.

Along with elements of the National Environmental Crime Task Force (NAECTF), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) district office in Lucena City, the police, the coast guard, and the military, 15 truck drivers, back hoe operators, helpers and crushing plant coordinators were held for questioning and nine dump trucks used in transporting quarry materials confiscated, said Valdez.