DENR told to spare Agusan del Norte in mining suspension

The governor of Agusan del Norte, home to two mining operations, is appealing to the government to spare from suspension the companies they are hosting because this would result to a significant increase in unemployment in the province.

SR Metals Inc. (SRMI) and Agata Mining Ventures Inc. are two of the 20 mining companies that are at risk of losing their permit to operate, based on the audit results filed by the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR) Mining Audit Team.

“We are asking DENR to spare Agusan del Norte. We are not neglecting our environment. We have our people to protect,” Agusan del Norte Governor Angel Amante-Matba said in an interview with reporters.



mb.com.ph Agusan del Norte Governor Angel Amante-Matbamb.com.ph

“The problem in Agusan is the problem of the politics, that’s the truth. What I’m asking to the Secretary is go down and see the operations. I want to plead to her,” she added.

Matba also said that she was “surprised” that the mining companies in their province are now being recommended for suspension.

“In the copy of the audit report, I did not see anything that would really cause for an alarm enough for them to call for a possible suspension,” she further said.

The DENR is particularly asking SR Metals to explain why it should not be held liable for its “violations“, one of which is use of a provincial road as a private mine road.

There is also a petition from the Municipal Government of Agusan del Norte and the League of Barangays for the cancellation of the company’s Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA).

SR Metals president and chief executive officer Miguel Alberto Gutierrez already said earlier that the company will make clarifications about two issues raised by the DENR and that it continues to act in accordance with responsible mining.

“We sincerely hope for a clear resolve once all issues are answered,” Gutierrez said.

SR Metals’ revised mineral production sharing agreement (MPSA), which it received last year, covers more than 1,000 hectares in Barangay La Fraternidad in this town.

Meanwhile, TVI Resource Development (Philippines), Inc. (TVIRD), which holds a 60 percent stake in Agata Mining, will further delay its plan go public after the audit result showed it is one of the companies that may be suspended for environmental violations.

TVIRD said it “has placed all activities relating to its previously proposed listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange and initial public offering [IPO] on hold” because of certain uncertainties.

It was not the first time that TVIRD has postponed its plan to conduct an IPO.