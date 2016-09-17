DepEd defends voucher program for senior-high studes

Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Saturday defended the voucher program for Senior High School (SHS) amid criticisms that it is designed to cater to the interests of private schools.

“It is unfair to tag the Department’s budget as ‘private school-friendly’ when Php400 billion of the proposed Php 546 billion budget next year is for the delivery of basic education through our public schools,” Briones maintained.

Amid recent criticisms that the higher budget for SHS Voucher Program for private schools – compared to the voucher allotment for non-DepEd public schools – favors school owners, Briones promptly pointed out that the public “must remember that this program was designed to give students and their families options in deciding the SHS that is most relevant to their needs and career goals.”

Briones noted that With 4,486 private schools offering SHS, compared to 220 non-DepEd public schools, “it is not surprising that there are more enrollees in private schools, thus needing higher budget for the voucher program.”

The DepEd is allocating Php 24 billion in 2017 to the SHS Voucher Program in private schools. The proposed allocation is twice the current budget and will cover an estimated 1.4 million student grantees who will enroll in Grades 11 and 12 in private schools next year.