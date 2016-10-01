DepEd workers to undergo drug tests

By Antonio L. Colina IV

Davao City – The Department of Education (Deped) will be subjecting all teaching and non-teaching staff to mandatory drug tests, while random drug testing will be undertaken for students in public schools.

This was disclosed by DepEd Assistant Secretary Tomisito Umali who told a press briefing here on Friday that nationwide drugs testing for all 700,000 workers of the agency will be held late this year or early 2017.

He said that the teachers, who will test positive for drug-use, will be rehabilitated, while those found selling illegal drugs will be subject to administrative action or suspension.

“If they are selling drugs, then that’s a ground for administrative action. But if they are using drugs, you want to rehabilitate or reform them. They have to go on-leave para mangyari yung rehabilitation program sa kanila,” he said.

He said they will study what their approach will be in undertaking the random drug testing for the students.

Umali said that while it will not be possible to conduct tests on all the public school students in the country, DepEd “will study how to get a representative sample of a greater majority.”

Education Undersecretary Dina S. Ocampo said that the agency might select only a few students in the secondary schools for the random drug testing, and assured that their identities will be protected.

She said that they were also devising some extracurricular activities under the anti-drugs program.

“The preventive drug education curriculum is already in place. We have to devise a way to be able to devise the extracurricular faster… There are interagency teams, the ASEAN Council for Preventive Drug Education, called for a meeting to be able to help to create co-curricular activities that not only prepare them for exam or quizzes. What we want is to create an advocacy,” she said.

Umali said that among the “creative ways” on how to best integrate anti-drugs into the school’s extracurricular activities was through the use of media such as video clips that show the ill-effects of illegal drugs to the life of a person.