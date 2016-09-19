DFA: No Filipinos reported hurt so far in New York City blast

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said there were no Filipinos reported hurt so far in the New York City blast that injured at least 29 people.



(mb.com.ph) DFA logo(mb.com.ph)

DFA spokesman and Assistant Secretary Charles Jose said based on the report made by Philippine Consulate General in New York City Mario Lopez de Leon, no Filipinos were hurt in the attack.

“So far, wala naman but we are still coordinating wth authorities and our embassy officials for development.” Jose told reporters.

He said after the news about the explosion in Chelsea, New York brokeout, the embassy immediately contacted the Filipino community in Manhattan to inquire if their relatives or friends had been reported hurt in the blast and the initial findings is negative.

He said there are more than 80,000 Filipinos living and working in New York City.

The spokesman said the New York City Police Department has yet to determine what type of explosive caused the blast.

Five suspects were reportedly collared by police who are now undergoing interrogation. Police did not mention the nationalities of the arrested suspects.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there were indications that the blast was “an intentional act,” but authorities have yet to find evidence that it was a terrorist attack.