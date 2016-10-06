DFA spokesman, former Beijing-based journalist picked as new PH envoys



China Xinhua News | mb.com.ph Jose Santiago Sta. Romana is the new Philippine ambassador to China |China Xinhua News | mb.com.ph

A veteran journalist and a spokesman of the Department of Foreign Affairs have been appointed as new Philippine ambassadors.

Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, former Beijing bureau chief of ABC News of the United States, will be deployed as ambassador to China. His post will also have concurrent jurisdiction over South Korea and Mongolia.

His appointment comes ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s planned visit to China as part of his moves to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Asia’s largest economy despite the two countries’ territorial spat in the South China Sea.

Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose explains in layman’s terms the Philippines claim to islands and reefs in the West Philippine Sea during the DFA Road Show in Luzon on the country’s case against China before The Hague. (JJ Landingin)

Assistant foreign affairs secretary Charles Jose, meanwhile, has been named the new Philippine ambassador to Malaysia.

Jose and Sta. Romana are among the 10 new ambassadors recently appointed by President Duterte.

The appointment papers of the new diplomats, alongside other government officials, have been submitted to the bicameral Commission on Appointments.