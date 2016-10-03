Did Jake Ejercito confirm paternity to Ellie Eigenmann?

Jake Ejercito stopped short of categorically confirming he is the biological father of Andi Eigenmann’s daughter Ellie, a claim Andi’s half-sister Max said in a radio show last month.

In his lengthy post on Instagram, Ejercito wrote to Ellie: “It may have taken me years to find out by myself, but I’ve been here for you even before your first precious breath- nothing and no one has or will ever change that.”

Ejercito’s post is filled with touching messages for Ellie: “You’ve only brought good things to my life and I promise to do the same to you a hundredfold. Know that everything has been and will always be for you. And that I will hold your hand the whole way through.

“I can’t wait till you start asking me questions. Although words will certainly fail to express how much I love you, our love story is filled with fun, optimism, and immeasurable bliss. It’s a story of a million beautiful memories that no one can ever take away from us and I’d endlessly be proud to share it with you.

Ejercito also said Ellie “will always be my princess” and he is her “first love.”

Andi has previously told in interviews that she considers Jake the father of Ellie, despite initially saying another actor was the biological father. The latter denied it.

In a statement to ABS-CBN News, Andi has already called for the issue be put to rest “to protect the privacy of Ellie.” She added, “Growing up, Ellie knew who her father was and he has been there for her, and that’s all that matters.”

