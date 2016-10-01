Did Zayn Malik shave his beard to steal spotlight from Niall Horan?

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik shaves his facial, it appears, in a photo from his Instagram account posted on September 30, Friday.

The internet immediately went outright insane after the photo was posted. Directioners shook Twitter, passionately discussing the newly shaven Zayn.

Ok but when Zayn has a beard he looks like thirty but when he doesn’t have one he looks like a 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/fUhfipe4L4 — Birthday (@pizzzaftlarry) September 16, 2016

Heartbroken to hear @zaynmalik had shaved his beloved beard, but thankfully he’s just as beautiful without it! — Nat Callaghan (@NatCall) September 30, 2016

@Zayn Malik sometimes I think that you look fabulous with your beard or without your beard.oh god I am so confused please help — Komal goyal (@Komalgo79723135) September 30, 2016

Opinions are generally divided; a lot of fans still adore his bearded face, but many think that he looks good either way.

All eyes are now on Zayn right. But is this a move to steal the spotlight away from former bandmate, Niall Horan, who debuted his solo track on the very same day?

On September 29, Niall Horan released This Town, which has since been dominating the music charts.

Adding fuel to the fire, Malik is reportedly the only One Direction member not to congratulate Horan’s instant success.

Harry, Liam, and Louis greeted Niall on Twitter, after the song release.

@NiallOfficial Ahhh, a lovely tune my friend. Congratulations. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 29, 2016

Feeling super proud @NiallOfficial . You sound great ! Great to see you at your bday bash!! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 29, 2016

Malik, on one hand, failed to send any love for Horan, but instead posted a selfie on Instagram, sporting a shaved face.

Watch Niall’s first solo track This Town: