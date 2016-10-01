 Did Zayn Malik shave his beard to steal spotlight from Niall Horan? | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
by MB Online
October 1, 2016

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik shaves his facial, it appears, in a photo from his Instagram account posted on September 30, Friday.

The internet immediately went outright insane after the photo was posted. Directioners shook Twitter, passionately discussing the newly shaven Zayn.

 

 

 

 

Opinions are generally divided; a lot of fans still adore his bearded face, but many think that he looks good either way.

All eyes are now on Zayn right. But is this a move to steal the spotlight away from former bandmate, Niall Horan, who debuted his solo track on the very same day?

On September 29, Niall Horan released This Town, which has since been dominating the music charts.

Adding fuel to the fire, Malik is reportedly the only One Direction member not to congratulate Horan’s instant success.

Harry, Liam, and Louis greeted Niall on Twitter, after the song release.

 

Malik, on one hand, failed  to send any love for Horan, but instead posted a selfie on Instagram, sporting a shaved face.

Watch Niall’s first solo track This Town: