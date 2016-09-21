DILG exec calls jail congestion in the country a ‘national emergency’

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Jesus Hinlo Jr. has called the jail congestion in the country as a “national emergency.”

Hinlo said they are going to build more jails to accommodate the growing number of inmates as a result of the intensified drive against illegal drugs.



(AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS) | (mb.com.ph) MB FILE – In this photo taken on July 21, 2016 inmates sleep on the ground of an open basketball court inside the Quezon City jail at night in Manila.(AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS) | (mb.com.ph)

Hinlo said the country’s average jail congestion is 488 percent this month, a sharp rise from last month’s national congestion rate of 451 percent.

The congestion rate means about 49 inmates occupy a cell that is designed to hold only 10 prisoners.

“We are expecting the number of arrests to rise. More arrested suspects will be detained so the government should be prepared to accommodate them. They’re not even convicted yet,” he said.

“And even if they are already convicted, we are duty-bound by the Constitution to treat them humanely and we respect their human rights so they should be detained in jail facilities that do this,” he said.

Hinlo said the government is negotiating with property owners where additional facilities will be built.

Cebu Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino said the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), which was built for only 1,428 inmates, currently houses 2,996 inmates.

The provincial jail has 119 cells, with each cell designed to hold 12 occupants, now has 25 inmates in each cell, or an occupancy rate of 208 percent.

Tolentino said the CPDRC has stopped accepting new inmates, which he said, helps ease congestion in the facility.