DILG Negros OIC found dead in Valenzuela

Police in Valenzuela are investigating the death of a Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) director who was found in her condominium unit early Monday, October 17.

The body of Margie Bilican, 43, DILG Negros Island OIC regional director, was found already bloated at the second floor of her unit at the Isabelle de Valenzuela condominium at MacArthur Highway in Barangay Marulas after police, condominium officials and her colleagues decided to break in.

Initial investigation reveals that two of Bilican’s colleagues who were at a seminar Sunday evening in Manila were informed that Bilican did not show up in the said seminar.

When they asked Bilican’s relatives in Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur for her whereabouts, they were told she was in Bacolod, the report added.

Bilican’s colleegues immediately sought help to locate her when the victim wasn’t answering their phone call.

Police are determining whether there was foul play involved in Bilican’s death