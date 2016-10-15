Dinah Dominguez, ‘80s singer-actress, dies



Dinah Dominguez’ Facebook Profile Page | mb.com.ph Dinah Dominguez.Dinah Dominguez’ Facebook Profile Page | mb.com.ph

Dinah Dominguez, a former actress and singer in the ’80s, died of a heart attack Friday, October 14, the Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP) reported.

There was an outpouring of condolences and tributes to Dominguez on her Facebook profile page. Her last post was a shared meme that she captioned “Being Yourself is Confidence…”

PEP said Dominguez entered show business in the ’70s, appearing in films such as Boy Apache (1978), Mantis Boxer (1979), Labas Sa Batas (1982), Magindanao (1982), Ang Paghihiganti Ni David Burdado (1983), Anino Ni David Crusado (1985), Jabidah Massacre (1990) and the international movie McBain (1991).

She was last seen in the 2000 movie Lapu-Lapu, opposite Lito Lapid.

She also earned the moniker “Disco Punk Queen” during her time as a recording artist, and as “Piranha Queen” for keeping the carnivorous South American fish as pets.

Her daughter, Champagne Morales, was also a singer and actress.