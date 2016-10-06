DOE hopes to get P2.7-B budget next year for priority projects

The Department of Energy (DOE) is hoping that its proposed budget of P2.7 billion for next year would be approved in order to bankroll its priority projects at the same time ensure that it continuously perform its mandate as the agency tasked to regulate and develop the power sector.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said in a text message that for next year, DOE proposed a budget of P2.7 billion and that while it has already been approved by the Congress, the Senate has not yet met to hear the proposal.

A document obtained by Manila Bulletin showed that bulk of the budget, or P1.52 billion, will go to the agency’s projects for next year, while P599.5 million will be used for its operations.

Some of DOE’s projects lined up for 2017 are Philippine Geothermal Resource Inventory and Assessment; Capacity for the Test and Evaluation of Lamps for General Lighting Application Particularly Light Emitting Diode (LED); and Capacity Building on Retail Market Monitoring of Petroleum Products.

Meanwhile, the on going projects, which would also be funded by the proposed budget, include the Oil Industry Deregulation Management Program; Biofuels Program; National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Program; Alternative Fuels for Transport and other Purposes; Household Electrification Program in Off-Grid Areas; Detailed Wind Resource Assessment Project; and Nationwide Intensification of Household Electrification.

Aside from these programs, nearly P500 million of the agency’s fund will go to general admin and support, while P35.6 million will be set aside for DOE employees’ retirement and life insurance premium.

Cusi said that he is hoping that the Senate would approve this budget proposal.

The budget was already approved by the Congress.

Former DOE Secretary Zenaida Monsada said earlier that the government must indeed allot a higher annual budget to the DOE, compared to its regular budget that usually ranges from R1 billion to P1.7 billion.

“This [bigger budget] is our dream so that we can train people to be competent… Para hindi kami sunod sunuran lang sa private sector na nagki-claim na mas magaling sila samin [In that way, we can’t just always follow the private sector who are claiming they are more competent than us,” Monsada earlier said.

“The agency should get bigger than that given that the national government budget stands at trillions. Ideally, [DOE] should get more than what it is getting or double of that,” she added.