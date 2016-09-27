DOF budget gets House committee nod

The House committee on appropriations has endorsed for approval the P21.3-billion budget of the Department of Finance (DOF) and its attached agencies for next year.

House appropriations subcommittee chairperson and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte said the total DOF budget and its attached agencies will increase by 16 percent in 2017 from P18.413 billion this year.

“Funding the budget of the DOF, which is the government’s main agency in charge of revenue generation, is also important in keeping on track the Duterte administration’s long-term goal,” Villafuerte said.

The period of interpellation on the 2017 DOF budget plan was finished on Monday night.

The budget of the DOF proper notably dropped from P2.6 billion in 2016 to P1.6 billion in 2017, following the cancellation of the plan to build a new building for the Department, Villafuerte said.

As for the DOF-attached agencies, the BIR has the largest allocated budget with the proposed amount of P8.6 billion, which is only 0.5 percent of its program P1.8-trillion collections in 2017.

The Bureau of the Treasury budget, at P6.461 billion, represents an increase of 288 percent from the previous year’s budget.

This budget increase is the result of the P4.6-billion increase in the Treasury’s capital outlays, owing to capital subscriptions to foreign financial institutions, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The proposed Bureau of Customs budget totalled R3.6 billion, an increase of 38 percent more than its year-ago outlay, and is only 0.8 percent of the total 2017 program revenues of P467 billion.

The budget of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stands at P646 million, up two percent from the 2016 budget of P635 million.

This budget increase for the SEC is mostly because of the procurement of computer software to support e-government initiatives.

The remaining five DOF-attached agencies—the Bureau of Local Government Finance, the Central Board of Assessment Appeals, the National Tax Research Center, Privatization Management Office, and Insurance Commission — have a combined budget of P387.6 million, up 24 percent from this year.

Such a budget hike stems from an increase in the outlay for Personnel Services, resulting from the implementation of the second tranche of the Salary Standardization Law.