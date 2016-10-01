DOF plans exemption of low-income earners from new tax system

If enacted into law, nearly five million Filipinos classified as low-income earners will be exempted from the new income tax system proposed by the Department of Finance (DOF).



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Filipino low-income earners to be exempted in DOF’s proposed new tax system(mb.com.ph)

DOF Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua explained this proposed new income tax system during a recent forum hosted by the Senate Tax Study and Research Office (STSRO) in the Senate.

In the “Insights on President Duterte’s Tax Reform Agenda” forum attended by officials from the Senate, DOF and the academe, Chua said around 4.6 million taxpayers with annual earnings of P250,000 and below will not be subjected to income taxes if the new tax system is passed into law .

“A simpler, fairer, and more efficient tax system can promote investment, job creation and poverty reduction. It will also fund government projects in infrastructure, education, health and social protection,” he said.

Chua said the proposed income tax system comes in light of the high level of support the Duterte administration committed for comprehensive tax reforms.