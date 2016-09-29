DOF plans to grant amnesty to unpaid internal revenue taxes

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III says that the government has plans to grant an amnesty on all unpaid internal revenue taxes.

It is in part of the Duterte administration’s effort to reform the tax system which is under the House Bill (HB) No. 3655, stating that any person or corporation who wants to avail of the tax amnesty will file a notice and Tax Amnesty Return with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) accompanied by a statement of assets, liabilities and networth (SALN) as of December 31, 2015.

In addition, DOF will submit to Congress the Tax Reform Package 1-B early 2017 which will include some healthy measures sugar and sin taxes.