DOF pushes tax reform’s inclusion in LEDAC’s agenda

The Department of Finance (DOF) will push for the inclusion of the proposed lowering of personal income and its offsetting consumption taxes in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council’s (LEDAC) agenda.

Finance Undersecretary Antonette C. Tionko said the fiscal authorities expect President Rodrigo R. Duterte would convene a LEDAC meeting in October.

Department of Finance (DOF)Logo – (MD File/mb.com.ph)

The LEDAC, which is chaired by Duterte, is a consultative and advisory body that studies programs and policies essential in the attainment of the administration’s economic goals.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier vowed to block the reduction of the value-added tax (VAT) exemptions as proposed by the DOF in its tax reform bill submitted earlier to Congress.

But despite the House leadership’s opposition, the DOF expects Congressional deliberations for the still unnumbered House bill would occur between October this year and April 2017, Tionko said.

Under the finance’s optimistic timeline, the tax reform bill will be deliberated in both chambers of Congress from October to December 2016, pass the measure come January and become effective by June next year.

The pessimistic timeline of the DOF, however, suggests that congressional deliberations for the bill would begin in November until April next year, while the bill’s passage will happen in June, and become effective by January 2018.

Tionko, meanwhile, disclosed that Senate Majority Leader Alan Peter S. Cayetano related to the DOF that the passage of the tax reform bill would likely happen by March next year.

Last Monday, the DOF submitted to the House committee on ways and means, chaired by Quirino Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua, its tax reform boll designed to lower personal income taxes rates.

However, the bill has unpopular offsetting measures like the expansion of the VAT base, adjustment of excise taxes imposed on fuels and restructuring the excise tax on automobiles.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said that tax reform is crucial to the task of reconfiguring the Philippine economy to attain the Duterte administration’s goal of inclusive growth.

Dominguez said the DOF-proposed tax reform bill is the linchpin of a broader reform package envisioned by the Duterte administration to attack generational poverty, restore peace and order, curb armed insurgencies.

A comprehensive tax reform package that includes other measures will also augment the R1 trillion in investments needed to transform the country into a high-income economy in one generation or by 2040.

Meanwhile, the DOF plans to submit to Congress its “healthy tax” bill in early next year seeking to raise the levies on so-called “sin” products and sugar sweetened beverages.

Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick T. Chua said late Wednesday that the healthy tax bill is still part of the Duterte administration’s tax reform package one and it aims offset revenue losses from lower personal income taxes.

Dubbed as the tax reform package 1-B or “healthy bill,” Chua explained the DOF decided to have a separate proposal for excise tax on alcohol, tobacco and sugary drinks to allow the full-implementation of the 2012 sin tax reform law.

On Monday, the finance department submitted to Congress a bill aiming to lower the income tax rates for individuals, but at the same time, broaden the VAT base, increase fuel levies, and raise car taxes.