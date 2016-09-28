DOF supports weakening local currency

The Department of Finance (DOF) is favoring a weaker peso to improve the competitiveness of the country’s exports and the value of remittances of overseas Filipinos and business process outsourcing (BPO).

Insisting that the peso remains “very strong” in real terms, Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick T. Chua said in a statement yesterday that the weakening local currency would benefit 40 percent of economy.



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Department of Finance logo(mb.com.ph)

Chua, who is also DOF’s chief economist, said the peso is expected to remain “broadly stable” over the medium term as it is propped up by solid macroeconomic fundamentals along with the steady stream of remittances from overseas Filipinos and dollar receipts from BPO sector.

More importantly, Chua said, “while the peso has moderately depreciated in nominal terms in recent weeks, the peso in real terms is still very strong, which deters competitiveness.”

“This means that the depreciation in recent weeks is welcomed as it will help improve export competitiveness and value of remittances, which benefits around 40 percent of the economy,” Chua added.

Finance Undersecretary Gil S. Beltran also said “the peso is just seeking its appropriate value, given that it has appreciated significantly in previous years.”

“The GIR (gross international reserves) at $85.6 billion, which is equivalent to 10.5 months of imports, is higher relative to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and should not be a cause for alarm,” Beltran said.

Chua said the movement of the peso is in line with the global currency market as the depreciation of about two percent was even lower than the fall in the value of the Malaysian ringgit (3.5 percent), British pound (2.7 percent), Australian dollar (2.2 percent) and Japanese yen (2 percent).

“Compared to these currencies for the same period, the peso is broadly in line with the market,” said Chua in reaction to the peso’s depreciation by two percent against the greenback from the $1:P47.0 rate last July 1.

But Chua said “we should be prudent to ensure that volatilities are managed.”

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier said the temporary depreciation of the local currency is likely to have “minimal” impact on macroeconomic conditions also over the medium term.

“This limited impact on the price level gives flexibility for monetary policy to refrain from reacting aggressively on such movements of the peso,” BSP said.

The central bank pointed out that as a result of the depreciation trend, “the peso gained external price competitiveness against its trading partners.”