DOF vows to improve PH’s WEF ranking

The Department of Finance (DOF) vowed to reverse the sharp decline in the Philippines’ ranking in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) global competitiveness.

In a statement, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the new administration aims not only to combat generational poverty but also to sustain high growth and sharpen the country’s global competitiveness to entice more investors.

This is why the new government has jumpstarted over the past three months, said Dominguez, a vast array of initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

“The new government has given top priority to sharpening the Philippines’ global competitiveness, precisely to improve the ease of doing business here and turn our country into a magnet for investments on the Duterte watch,” Dominguez said.

Finance Undersecretary Gil S. Beltran noted that the Philippines slipped in the WEF competitiveness index partly as a result of its low ranking in infrastructure, which incurred a massive backlog during the Aquino administration.

Beltran also pointed out that this year’s WEF assessment for its global competitiveness list was conducted prior to the May 2016 elections or long before President Duterte took over following his landslide victory at the polls.

“The increased spending in infrastructure, which will account for five percent of [gross domestic product] GDP under the Duterte presidency, will be a significant factor in boosting the country’s ranking in the WEF index,” Beltran said.

Dominguez and Beltran were reacting to the sharp fall in the Philippines’ ranking from No. 47 in 2015 to No. 57 this year in the WEF’s Global Competitiveness Report, an annual assessment of factors affecting productivity and growth in 138 countries.

In this year’s competitiveness report, WEF said the Top 5 most problematic factors for doing business in the Philippines have to do with the inefficient bureaucracy, inadequate supply of infrastructure, corruption, tax rates, and tax regulations.

Dominguez pointed out that the very first directive by the President in his State-of-the-Nation Address last July was for all government agencies to cut red tape to speed up the processing of permits and other official documents in the bureaucracy.

At the DOF, for instance, Dominguez has named Beltran as the head of a newly formed anti-red tape committee mandated to fast-track the processing of official papers not only at the department but in the Bureaus of Customs and of International Revenue (BIR).

To close the infrastructure backlog, he said the Duterte administration has decided to relax deficit spending from two percent of GDP to three percent from hereon to accelerate spending on its three pro-poor and growth-friendly priorities of public infrastructure.

Stamping out official corruption is likewise one of the top priorities of President Duterte, who has, among others, green-lighted the long-pending Freedom of Information (FOI) measure as one way to better check shenanigans and “keep government officials on their toes.”

As for the concerns over tax rates and tax regulations, Dominguez said the DOF is crafting a Tax Reform Roadmap for Acceleration and Inclusion, which the government wants the Congress to pass soon enough, to clear the way to long-needed reforms in tax policy and administration for the benefit of both individual and corporate taxpayers.