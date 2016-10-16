DOF widens pension coverage for indigent seniors

The government has widened the coverage of its social pension program for indigent senior citizens by lowering the minimum age requirement to be covered by the benefits, the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

In a statement, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said that indigent senior citizens age 60-years-old and above will receive a monthly pension of R500 in cash from the government starting next year.

Earlier, the government’s social pension program only covered indigent senior citizens age 77 years old and above.

“For the elderly seniors, we are increasing the subsidies to them by reducing the qualifying age for receiving subsidies, from 77 years old to 60 years old,” Dominguez said. “That’s why the budget for subsidies for elderly seniors has increased.”

The allocation for indigent senior citizens has doubled under the proposed 2017 national budget to R17.94 billion from this year’s R8.71 billion because of “transparent and targeted” subsidies that the government would be providing them.

This budget hike plan, once approved by the Congress, will increase the number of elderly-beneficiaries from the current 1.4 million to 2.8 million by 2017.

In one of the consultations held by the DOF, Dominguez said that assistance for indigent seniors would be better served through targeted subsidies, such as social pensions, rather than providing them with exemptions through the value added tax (VAT).

The Coalition of Services for the Elderly, Inc. (COSE), one of the groups that pushed for social pensions for indigent seniors, lauded the enhanced program for elderly Filipinos.

“More than 50 percent of the population don’t have any pension, so the need for a pension is there. But these needs cannot be covered by the parent measure which is the VAT exemptions and discounts,” Aura Sevilla, project coordinator of COSE, said.