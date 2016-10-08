DOH doesn’t believe that legalizing marijuana is necessary



(AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski) | mb.com.ph This file photo taken on April 19, 2016 shows marijuana plants under grow lights at Alternative Solutions, a DC area medical marijuana producer in Washington, DC.(AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski) | mb.com.ph

Amid claims of former matinee actor Mark Anthony Fernandez that he uses marijuana for cancer prevention, Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial said the Department of Health (DOH) does not believe legalizing it is necessary in order to provide for patients in medical need of it.

“We, in the medical community, believe that legalizing a product is not the way to go,” Ubial said.

She pointed out marijuana, or cannabis, can already be availed in the country for medical purposes by simply seeking permit from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We can access it. The FDA Law right now provides access to drugs and medicines that are not registered in the Philippines for compassionate use,” she explained.

To note, FDA Circular No. 2014-009 allowed the agency to provide Compassionate Special Permit to use drug products not legalized in the country. In the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, marijuana resin, marijuana resin oil, and marijuana are among those considered as illegal.