DOH urges conduct of 4S following Chikungunya outbreak in Indang, Cavite

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) reiterated its call to the public to make “4S” part of their activity as a way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

DOH Spokesperson Dr. Eric Tayag made the call following the declaration of a Chikungunya outbreak in Indang, Cavite where more than 400 cases of the disease were recorded.

“Yung lamok na nagdadala ng Chikungunya ay ‘yun ding lamok na nagdadala ng Dengue at zika kaya ang kampanya natin laban sa tatlo, iisa lang 4S (The mosquito that brings Chikungunya is also the one that brings Dengue and Zika. This is why our lone campaign against these three diseases is the 4S),” said Dr. Tayag.

4S means ‘Search and destroy’; using ‘Self- protection measures’ (mosquito nets, insect repellants, wearing long sleeves and pants, etc); ‘Seeking early consultation‘; and ‘Saying no to indiscriminate fogging’.