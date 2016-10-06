Doing business in Duterte-dom

Whenever a new administration comes in, businessmen are always sensitive to any new policies, programs and projects that will affect their operations. The previous administration’s inability to act fast and decisively on infrastructure, the traffic mess and basic services like issuance of car plates and drivers licenses made doing business costlier. The deficient infrastructure led to higher operating costs as did the traffic jam which increased trucking cost of many companies.

The entry of the Duterte administration was therefore welcomed by an impatient business sector. The Pronouncements of President Duterte and his cabinet in the beginning of their term heightened the expectation of the business sector – a more inclusive growth pattern which could lead to greater consumption and larger markets; a decrease in income tax rates freeing funds for expenditures at the consumer level and for investment and expansion for businessmen; speedier approvals and implementation of Private-Public Projects (PPP) would improve infrastructure and allow business awash with cash to find more profitable ventures to invest in; a more conciliatory approach to the West Philippine Sea issue would make the Philippines part of China’s Silk Road initiative leading to more investments and trade; an all-out drive against drugs would result in improved peace and order and transform drug addicts to useful citizens.

The openness of the Duterte administration to dialogue and consultation was seen by the business sector as a plus factor, especially with so many proposals from industry having been ignored by the previous administration, especially in such key sectors as mining and transportation. The appointment of respected and credible cabinet members in the economic team reassured the business community.

After 100 days, the business sector has reason to raise some concerns. In the fight against drugs, impressive accomplishments can be seen in the huge numbers of drug users who have surrendered and in the raids that have closed down “shabu” manufacturing facilities including those located on ships. However, the increase in drug-related killings whether done by police forces or “vigilantes” have raised concerns. Are these indications of the rise of a sense of impunity on the part of these forces? If so, what is to stop them from moving from drugs to extortion? As the police forces widen their reach even into subdivisions, asking the residents to subject their household help to drug tests, one wonders what the next request will be – report those in the household who oppose the Duterte administration?

The business sector welcomes the completion of high profile infrastructure projects that under the previous administration were thought impossible to complete, like making the Mandaluyong road near the city hall flood-free. Secretary Villar deserves commendation for getting it done. But up to now, the public still is waiting for the car plates, the drivers’ licenses, the improvement in the speed of Internet connectivity, the improvement of the traffic flow, the upgrading of the MRT and LRT, the greater usage of the Macapagal Terminal in Clark, etc.

In mining, there is a standstill on operations as the new team goes over the performance of existing firms. However, there is concern that the present leadership is doing an “advocacy” rather than a management of the natural resources leading to not just loss of jobs but also earnings for local communities. The passion for environmental protection could be pursued beyond the needs of communities leading to less development.

A warming of relations with China will hopefully bring not just trade and investments but also official development assistance (ODA), of which a miniscule amount has come from China in recent years. Business worries that the approach being utilized which is seen to be antagonistic towards the United States could lead to a disruption in the existing and very beneficial trade and investment ties. Even our relationships with Japan, a strong partner could be endangered by moves that seem to give greater importance to China rather than an old and proven ally. An independent foreign policy can still be pursued without making enemies of present friends; diplomacy as in politics should be “addition.”

Other Duterte initiatives should be hastened in the legislature which is seen as controlled by the administration’s allies. Maybe, less time on investigations in aid of legislation and more focus on economic bills will result in a better economy for the Filipinos. And whatever happened to President Duterte’s order for the officials of the previous administration to vacate their positions? We still see many just waiting to be relieved and in the meantime having government agencies and corporations not moving with the sense of urgency that the new administration wants.

Doing business in Duterte-dom should be a breeze if the Duterte team moves with haste; less talk, and more action would help.

