DOJ decides against showing alleged sex videos of De Lima in House probe

The Department of Justice will not present the alleged sex videos of Senator Leila De Lima when the House Committee on Justice resumes its probe on the drugs proliferation in the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) on Thursday, October 6.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said it is up to the House panel, chaired by Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, if it would show De Lima’s intimate videos during its probe, even clarifying he did not push for the video presentation.

“We are not going to present anything about (sex video). Actually mayroon ngang nag-affidavit, bagong affiance ito na nagsasabi well nag-confirm ng existence ng video,” said Aguirre.

He said on Thursday they will present 10 new witnesses who will testify that De Lima personally received the narcotics money, including those from Joenel Sanchez, a former aide of de Lima who also is a member of Presidential Security Group.