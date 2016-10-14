DOJ forms 5-man team to consolidate drug raps vs. De Lima
Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has formed a five-member panel that will consolidate the drug trafficking charges filed against Senator Leila de Lima and her co-respondents before the justice department.
“I’m going to form my five-man panel para mag-investigate,” Aguirre said Friday, October 14.
Aguirre said he directed the panel to conduct the preliminary investigation on the complaints filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) deputy directors Reynaldo Esmeralda and Ruel Lasala.
In Department Order No. 706 he signed Friday, Aguirre named the members of the panel as follows:
- Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong
- Assistant State Prosecutor Editha Fernandez
- Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Alexander Ramos
- Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Leila Llanes
- Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Evangeline Viudez-Canobas
The secretary also instructed the panel “to file the appropriate information in the court of competent jurisdiction and to prosecute the same” if evidence warrants.
“This order takes effect immediately and shall remain in force until further orders,” read the order.
Aguirre explained that the panel would summon those named in the complaints to answer the accusations against them.
“Unang action pasasagutin ang mga ito matapos ma-form. Ang panel magbibgay ng order for them to answer (Their first action would be to have the respondents answer the accusations. They will give the order),” he said.