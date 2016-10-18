DOJ: no clemency offer to Bilibid drug trade witnesses

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre assured that no pardon and excutive clemency were offered to New Bilibid Prison (NBP) inmates who testified before a congressional committee investigating the alleged drug trade at the national penitentiary.

“Pardoning them was never considered,” Aguirre said in a text message.

The secretary reacted to statements made by Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, who expressed fears the inmates’ testimonies could bolster their applications for pardon and executive clemency.

Alejano cited a response from the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP), which identified five inmates who testified in Congress with pending applications, namely: Engerlerto Durano, Nonilo Arile, Jaime Patcho, Jojo Baligad and Vicente Sy.

Aguirre said that he was not aware if the inmates he brought to the inquiry applied for pardon and clemency.

When asked if he would recommend that their applications be granted, Aguirre said: “Don’t know yet. I will study.”

Only the President can grant clemency upon the recommendation of the BPP, which is under the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Inmates of the Bilibid have testified before Congress that millions of pesos of drug money were given to Senator Leila de Lima to fund her campaign.

Aguirre had earlier said that nothing were offered to the inmates in exchange for their testimonies.