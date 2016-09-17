DOJ okays raps vs gunrunner in Duterte slay plot

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has approved the filing of charges against a gunrunner tapped to smuggle in arms to be used in the assassination plot against President Duterte.

Prosecutor General Claro Arellano yesterday confirmed that an arm

s smuggling case will be filed before the Bacolod City courts tomorrow against veterinarian Bryan Ta-ala.

Arellano explained that the filing the case was ordered after the DOJ issued a resolution last Friday declaring that probable cause was found to charge Ta-ala with the offense under Section 33, Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

“Based on the above-mentioned provision of the law, the unlawful act of importation of Byran, to fraudulently bring into the country articles considered contrary to law without prior permit and authority, is a clear violation of the law,” read the resolution signed by Assistant State Prosecutor Michael Cruz approved by Arellano and Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Theodore Villanueva.

Operatives of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) arrested last August 6 Ta-ala and his companion Wilford Palma in Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City after retrieving a balikbayan box containing weapon parts shipped from the United States worth P4.5 million.

Earlier, Palma revealed that one of their regular customers told Ta-ala early last July that the low end parts of a gun they ordered will be used to assemble a gun to assassinate Duterte.

Palma admitted they have been selling smuggled gun parts on the internet for two years already.

Authorities already knew the contents of the shipment which was transported through Atlas cargo forwarding company and addressed to the name of Leo Mendieta.

Police allowed the shipment so they can arrest who picked it up and found that Mendieta was Ta-ala.