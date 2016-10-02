DOJ order to release Viet fishers awaited

Vigan City – The local office of the Bureau Immigration and Deportation (BID) is waiting for the order from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release the 17 Vietnamese fishermen arrested while poaching in the West Philippine Sea last month.

Ma. Lourdes C. Peñala, alien control officer of BID Vigan office, said Sunday the Vietnamese fishermen are under the custody of the Vietnamese interpreter residing in Vigan.

Logo photo courtesy of gov.ph

“We are waiting the order from DOJ before we give clearance for their release,” Peñala said.

On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the release of the Vietnamese during his two-day visit to Hanoi, Vietnam’s capitol.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the release of fishermen is an “act of goodwill” on the President’s part.

The Philippine Navy seized three Vietnamese boats carrying the fishermen 21 nautical miles west of Dile Point, Vigan, on September 8.

Arrested were Tran Huu Trung, Bui Van Liem, Le Tien, Bui Van Luom, Huynh Hgoe Tuan, Le Than Trung, Tran Hoang Kim, Va An, Phan Haui Tuy, Nguger Van Phoung, Ngryan Dy Fuong, Vo Thien, Dinh Thien Son, Nguyen Gio, Hyunh Thanh Thang, Do Thenh Lai and Tran Huu Phuc.