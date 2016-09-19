DOJ to ask court to lift warrant vs Misuari

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II confirmed yesterday that government prosecutors will ask a local court to withdraw the arrest warrant against Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari.

“That is part of the peace talk,” said Aguirre during a press conference at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“As a matter of fact we are very cooperative with that and gusto naming talaga na mabuo o matuloy na yung peace agreement natin (we really want to forge the peace agreement),” he assured.

The Secretay responded to queries over the call of MNLF lawyer Emmanuel Fontanilla who asked to DOJ to file a motion before the court to lift the arrest warrant against Misuari.

“I think there will be no problem with respect to the MNLF. Ang problema na lang yung kay Misuari (The only problem we have is with Misuari),” he noted.

Because of his role in the bloody 2013 Zamboanga siege, Misuari has been charged with rebellion and of violating the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.