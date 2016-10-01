DOLE’s 17 Regional Offices assess industries with high incidence of contractualization

MANILA — Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III on Friday said that the Department’s 17 Regional Offices are in full blast in assessing priority industries that have high incidence of contractualization.



mb.com.ph MB FILE – DOLE secretary Silvestre Bello IIImb.com.ph

“The 17 Regional Offices are now assessing and re-assessing medium to large companies in industries where contractualization is prevalent,” said Bello.

Bello said that the DOLE’s 500 Labor Law Laws Compliance Officers (LLCO) were grouped by the 17 Regional Offices into several teams to ensure that all establishments in the identified priority industries are assessed.

The priority industries where there is widespread practice of contractualization are manufacturing, malls, food chains, and hotel and restaurant.

Bello added that the DOLE’s 17 Regional Offices were also conducting massive information campaign to help establishments know and understand prohibited contracting and subcontracting arrangements.

“The Regional Offices are urging employer groups to cooperate in the elimination of illegitimate practices of contractualization. In our information campaign we ask employers to voluntary comply and absorb or regularize their contractual workers,” said Bello.

The Department’s conduct of joint assessment is in support of the first track of the DOLE’s three-pronged action plan on putting a stop to abusive employment arrangements.

Included in the three-pronged action plan is the strict enforcement of labor laws through inspection, joint assessment, and compliance visit; policy review of the existing Implementing Rules and Regulations, particularly on contracting and subcontracting; and amendment of the Labor Code provisions on contracting and subcontracting and security of tenure.

In August, Bello issued a memorandum directing the DOLE Regional Offices to profile contractors and subcontractors based on the findings of the Labor Laws Compliance Officers (LLCOs) of the Department.

DOLE also issued Department Order No. 162 and Labor Advisory No. 10 as part of the government’s effort against illegitimate contractualization.

Department Order No. 162 suspended the registration of new applicants as contractors or subcontractors under Department Order No. 18-A as part of the government’s effort against illegitimate contractualization.